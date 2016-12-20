The Latest JASSM Missiles for Poland’s F–16s

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 20, 2016)

On Tuesday, 20 December, Secretary of State in the Ministry of National Defence Bartosz Kownacki personally met at the Pentagon to pick up a host of agreements for the furnishing and supplying of missiles for Poland’s F–16 multi-role aircrafts.



The contract arrangements were finalized under the terms of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. will provide:

-- air-to-air AIM–9X Sidewinder precision missiles;

-- medium-range air-to-air AIM–120 AMRAAM active radar-homing missiles;

-- long-range AGM–158B (JASSM ER) stand-off cruise missiles.



The sale by the Government of the United States of JASSM ER missiles to another country requires authorization from the U.S. Congress. Poland has obtained such an authorization on 16 December 2016.



It is worth stressing that Poland is the only country that has received such authorization to buy this type of weaponry. The AGM–158B (JASSM ER) missiles are an upgraded version of the AGM–158A, which currently have an increased range of about 1,000 km.



-ends-



