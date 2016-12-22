Ukroboronprom and WB Electronics Will Cooperate in Air Defense

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Management of the State Concern UkrOboronProm and Polish company WB Electronics S.A. signed cooperation agreement on December 22, 2016. UOP enterprises SFTE SpetsTechnoEksport and SJSHC Artem are direct participants from Ukrainian side.



“Experience and capabilities of Polish partners are important to us and further development of the Ukrainian defense industry. UkrOboronProm determined the course of transition to international standards, so we are happy to develop new models of weapons together with NATO member country” said Deputy Director General for Aircraft Industry and Operations Volodymyr Korobov.



The Polish side, in turn, noted the high level of competence of Ukrainian specialists in the field of defense.



The new arrangements involve development of new models of anti-aircraft and anti-missile equipment in accordance with modern warfare requirements.



UKROBORONPROM SE Zhytomyr Armored Plant will modernize military optics under a licence and through cooperation with the Polish company RDF S.A.



-ends-

