Kongsberg Signs Orders to the CROWS Program Valued MNOK 125

(Source: Kongsberg; issued Dec 22, 2016)

The orders with the U.S. Army are for delivery of Low Profile CROWS (Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station) configuration for the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank. The orders are related to the CROWS contract signed in August 2012.



The PROTECTOR Low Profile is a variant of the CROWS family, but modified in order to enhance the visibility for the tank commander on the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank platform. This innovation is a result of close cooperation between the customer and Kongsberg.



“This contract confirms Kongsberg’s strong relationship with the U.S. Army, and their trust in us as a reliable and innovative supplier. We are proud to be able to answer to the users’ needs and requirements, and appreciate that the U.S Government continues to focus on enhanced protection for the soldiers in the field by developing the PROTECTOR CROWS Low Profile further”, says Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems.



The PROTECTOR Remote Weapon Station is designed for small and medium caliber weapons and can be installed on any type of platform; it is a fully stabilized, combat proven system qualified for global operations. The PROTECTOR protects military troops by allowing the vehicle's weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle.



As of 2016, the PROTECTOR system has been chosen by 18 nations and Kongsberg is the world’s leading provider of Remote Weapon Stations.



