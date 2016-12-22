Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 22, 2016)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI), Poway, California, has been awarded a $349,141,302 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial systems support and services.



Contractor will provide program management, logistics support, configuration management, technical manual and software maintenance, contractor field service representative support, inventory control point management, flight operations support, depot repair, and depot field maintenance.



Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2017.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $104,927,364 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8528-17-C-0001).



