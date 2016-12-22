Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $90,318,983 firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003).

This modification provides for the procurement of 249 Generation 3, Lightweight Helmet Mounted Display systems, oxygen masks, and initial spares for the Air Force (110), Navy (30), Marine Corps (35), international partners (49), and foreign military sales (FMS) customers (25).

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in November 2018.

Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement and sustainment (Navy/Marine Corps and Air Force); international partner; and FMS funding in the amount of $28,293,024 are being obligated at time of award, $1,375,140 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($40,197,392; 45 percent); Navy/Marine Corps ($22,998,307; 25 percent); non-DoD participants ($17,851,113; 20 percent); and FMS customers ($9,272,171; 10 percent).

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $20,641,849 modification P00595 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-02-C-3002) for the critical safety items program plan in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2017.

No funding will be obligated at time of award.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

