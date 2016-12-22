Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 22, 2016)

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $146,725,510 modification to increase the design support requirements under a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-2128) for Columbia-class submarine (formerly known as the Ohio Replacement).



This contract includes design work for the Columbia-class submarine program; shipbuilder and vendor component and technology development; engineering integration; concept design studies; cost reduction initiatives using a design for affordability process; and full scale prototype manufacturing and assembly.



Additionally, this contract provides for engineering analysis, should-cost evaluations, and technology development and integration efforts.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (91 percent); Newport News, Virginia (7 percent); Quonset, Rhode Island (1 percent); and Bath, Maine (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2017. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $37,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

