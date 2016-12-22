Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, is being awarded a $150,957,577 firm-fixed-price definitive contract for the Target Sight System (TSS) on the AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopter.



The TSS is a large-aperture, mid-wave forward-looking infrared sensor with a laser designator/rangefinder turret. The TSS provides the capability to identify and laser-designate targets at maximum weapon range, significantly enhancing platform survivability and lethality.



The anticipated contract will support the AH-1Z Cobra helicopter production efforts of PMA-276 and the government of Pakistan. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $284,600,293.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy (88 percent); and the government of Pakistan (12 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (83 percent); and in Ocala, Florida (17 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy); fiscal 2016 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and FMS and funding in the amount of $150,957,577 will be obligated at the time of contract award and $3,019,151 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N00164-17-C-JQ71).



