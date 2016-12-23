Russia’s Armed Forces Suspend Purchase of 10 Weapons Over Faults Revealed In Syria Operation

(Source: TASS Defense; published Dec 23, 2016)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s Armed Forces have suspended the purchase of ten items of military hardware due to the faults revealed during the counterterrorist operation in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.



Shoigu made this statement at the final meeting of the Defense Ministry’s board, which was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"We have revealed imperfections that cannot be seen during field trials. The purchase of ten items of military hardware will be suspended until the faults are removed," Shoigu said.



According to the defense minister, 162 items of advanced and upgraded military hardware have been tested during the military operation in Syria.



"A total of 162 advanced and upgraded weapons have been tested during the military operation in Syria. They have shown their effectiveness. In particular, the talk is about the advanced Sukhoi Su-30SM [NATO reporting name: Flanker-C] and Su-34 [Fullback] planes and Mil Mi-28N [Havoc] and Kamov Ka-52 [Hokum-B] helicopters," Shoigu said.



"Precision munitions have proved their tactical capabilities," he added.



