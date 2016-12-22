Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $1,452,561,722 fixed-price incentive, foreign military sales contract (Republic of Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates) for fiscal 2017 Patriot Advanced Capability production to include 205 Missile Segment Enhancement U.S. and Qatar missiles; 58 cost reduction initiative U.S. and Republic of Korea missiles; spare parts for the U.S., Qatar, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia; and associated ground support equipment.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received.



Work will be performed in multiple locations with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2020.



Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 other procurement (Army); and other funds in the amount of $711,755,244 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-17-C-0006).



Lockheed Martin Receives $1.45 Billion Contract for PAC-3 Missiles Domestic and International Orders

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Dec. 22, 2016)

DALLAS --- The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a new $1.45 billion contract for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors.



The contract includes PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE missile deliveries for the U.S. Army, and Foreign Military Sales of PAC-3 interceptors, launcher modification kits, associated equipment and spares for Qatar, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates.



"PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE provide our customers and especially the deployed warfighter with unmatched terminal air- and missile-defense capabilities," said Scott Arnold, Lockheed Martin's vice president of PAC-3 programs. "PAC-3 and MSE are trusted and reliable interceptors that employ advanced hit-to-kill technology, enabling better accuracy, enhanced safety and improved lethality when it matters most."



The PAC-3 Missile is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. PAC-3 currently provides missile defense capabilities for six nations – the U.S., the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan. Kuwait also is under contract to procure PAC-3 missiles.



Building on the combat-proven PAC-3, the PAC-3 MSE missile uses a two-pulse solid rocket motor that increases altitude and range to meet evolving threats.





