Iran Air and Airbus Seal Historic Aircraft Order

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Iran Air and Airbus have signed a firm contract for 100 aircraft, building on an initial commitment signed in January 2016 in Paris. The agreement signed by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO, covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries will begin in early 2017.



“I am delighted that we have reached an agreement to go to the next decisive phase and start taking delivery of new aircraft. I am gratified that this new round of cooperation with Airbus has come to fruition and brought us closer with more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal. Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration”, said Mr Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO.



“This is a landmark agreement not only because it paves the way for Iran Air’s fleet renewal”, said Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO. “Our overall accord includes pilot training, airport operations and air traffic management so this agreement is also a significant first step in the overall modernisation of Iran’s commercial aviation sector”.



The agreement is subject to US government Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) export licences which were granted in September and November 2016. These licenses are required for products containing 10 per cent or more US technology content. Airbus coordinated closely with regulators in the EU, US and elsewhere to ensure understanding and full compliance with the JCPOA. Airbus will continue to act in full compliance with the conditions of the OFAC licences.



The agreement follows the implementation of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action), its associated rules and guidance and included new commercial aircraft orders as well as a comprehensive civil aviation package. The package includes pilot and maintenance training, supporting the development of air navigation services (ATM), airport and aircraft operations and regulatory harmonization.



As the world’s leading aircraft manufacturer, Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus has design and manufacturing facilities in France, Germany, the UK, and Spain, and subsidiaries in the US, China, India, Japan and in the Middle East. In addition, Airbus provides the highest standard of customer support and training through an expanding international network.



Iran Air to Purchase 100 Passenger Planes from Airbus

(Source: Fars News Agency; published Dec 23, 2016)

TEHRAN --- The European aviation giant, Airbus, sealed a contract with Iran's national flag carrier, Iran Air, to sell 100 of its passenger planes, worth over $18 billion.



The announcement came after Iran Air Managing Director Farhad Parvaresh and Airbus President Fabrice Bregier finalized a deal which was initially signed in Paris back in January 2016.



The agreement covered 46 Airbus A320 planes, 38 A330 planes and 16 A350 XWB aircraft, with deliveries due to begin in early 2017.



Airbus is the world’s Number 2 jet maker after Boeing, a US-based multinational plane manufacturer.



Bregier described the deal as “a significant first step in the overall modernization of Iran’s commercial aviation sector,” saying it also includes pilot training, airport operations and air traffic management.



Parvaresh, for his part, expressed delight at cooperation with Airbus, stressing it has paved the way “for more practical steps to follow for Iran Air’s fleet renewal.”



"Iran Air considers this agreement an important step towards a stronger international presence in civil aviation. We hope this success signals to the world that the commercial goals of Iran and its counterparts are better achieved with international cooperation and collaboration,” he added.



The deal with Airbus received the go-ahead from the US Treasury Department in November.



Earlier in December, Iran Air finalized a deal for 80 jetliners from US plane maker Boeing Co., with the planes scheduled to start arriving in 2018.



The deals were made possible after the US removed a ban on selling Iran passenger aircraft and spare parts following the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



Tehran and the six world powers (the US, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany) hammered out the nuclear accord in July 2015.



It went into effect in January and resolved a long-running dispute over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.



Rolls-Royce Welcomes Iran Air Deal

(Source: Rolls-Royce Plc; issued Dec 22, 2016)

Rolls-Royce welcomes the announcement today of a firm contract between Airbus and Iran Air for the supply of 100 aircraft.



The agreement includes 16 Airbus A350 XWB aircraft which are powered exclusively by the Trent XWB engine. The Trent XWB is the world’s most efficient large aero engine and was designed specifically for the aircraft. With over 1,600 units sold, it has become the world’s fastest selling widebody engine.



Also included in the agreement are 38 aircraft from the Airbus A330 family. The Trent 7000 engine is the exclusive power plant for the A330neo aircraft, while the Trent 700 is the engine of choice for the A330ceo, with approximately 60 per cent of current market share and more than 90 per cent of the order backlog.



Currently an aircraft powered by an engine from the Rolls-Royce Trent family takes off or lands somewhere in the world every 16 seconds. Rolls-Royce is doubling its production of engines for large passenger aircraft to over 600 a year and over the coming years our share of the global market for large passenger aircraft will increase to more than 50 per cent for the first time



