Sukhoi Superjet 100 Fleet Inspection Completed

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft; issued Dec 27, 2016)

MOSCOW --- JSC “Sukhoi Civil Aircraft” (SCA), together with operators, have completed the Sukhoi Superjet 100 fleet inspection. Aircraft which have successfully passed the inspection have resumed flights. The reason for the inspection was the previously detected defect in the stabilizer attachment bands on one aircraft.



As of today, all aircraft have now undergone the inspection, performed by SCA jointly with the airlines operating this type. Following the results of the inspection, the defect is not of a systemic nature and can be eliminated within a few days. Examination has confirmed that the issue is not a critical situation: the node features a multi-level redundant structure and has a safety margin which is more than twice the operational loads.



SCA has also developed a plan for prompt actions to restore airworthiness and has already commenced its implementation. The replacement of nodes on the aircraft with the defect identified will be completed by late January.



Work will be performed by SCA technical specialists and will also complete a package of works associated with upgrade of the node in order to avoid the same defect occurs again.

Sukhoi Superjet 100 was designed and tested in accordance with the international and Russian standards of airworthiness, which is confirmed by the type certificate of IAC AR (Interstate Aviation Committee Aviation Register) and EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency).



Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) is a new-generation regional jet, designed and manufactured by JSC “Sukhoi Civil Aircraft” with participation of Leonardo-Finmeccanica Company. SSJ features the most advanced technologies providing operational efficiency and passengers’ comfort. SSJ100 is designed to carry passengers at short-haul and medium-haul routes.



The operating range of the basic version is more than 3 thous. km and more than 4,5 thous. km of the long-range version. The product range of JSC “SCA” includes SSJ100 jets, Sukhoi Business Jet and special-purpose aircraft. Since aircraft entering into service in 2011 the customers have been delivered more than 100 of brand-new aircraft.





JSC “Sukhoi Civil Aircraft” was founded in 2000 to develop new models of commercial aircraft. Today, the company’s main project is the program for designing and development of Sukhoi Superjet 100. The company’s shareholders are Company Sukhoi and the Italian Leonardo-Finmeccanica Company. JSC “SCA” is focusing on development, production, sales and after-sales support of Sukhoi Superjet aircraft. The company is head-quartered in Moscow; the aircraft are assembled at Komsomolsk-on-Amur branch.



-ends-

