Saab Signs Support Agreement with UAE

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 29, 2016)

Defence and security company Saab has signed a support agreement with the United Arab Emirates regarding an airborne surveillance system. The agreement will be valid for the 2016-2018 period, and the order value is approx. SEK 160 million.



The agreement covers support and maintenance for surveillance system, Saab 340 Erieye AEW&C, previously delivered to the UAE. The system consists of Saab 340 aircraft rigged with the advanced Erieye radar system, along with associated ground equipment.



"The agreement is a confirmation of our ability to deliver a comprehensive support solution over the product's entire life cycle, during which we are able to guarantee availability for the customer," says Jonas Hjelm, head of Saab business area Support and Services.





