Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 29, 2016)

Raytheon Co. – Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $207,949,988 firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales contract (Qatar, India, and Italy) for production of Stinger FIM-92H Block 1 missiles, Stinger FIM-92F Block 1 missiles, captive flight trainers, other training devices and associated equipment and spares.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2020. Fiscal 2017 other funds in the amount of $207,949,888 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-17-C-0057).





