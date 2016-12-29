Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 29, 2016)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $176,145,880 modification (P00030) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for 409 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2017.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 other procurement (Army); research, development, test and evaluation; and other funds in the total amount of $176,145,880 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

