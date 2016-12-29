Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 29, 2016)

General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California, is being awarded a $324,452,093 fixed-price-incentive, firm-target modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2227) to definitize the long lead time material of the undefinitized contract action and to award the detail, design and construction of Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) 5.



The ESB will provide a flight deck and expansive reconfigurable mission deck; military personnel accommodations; small craft launch and recovery capabilities; and command, control, communication, computer and intelligence for communication and computer equipment across multiple networks and architectures.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (73 percent); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (12 percent); Santa Fe Springs, California (4 percent); Chesapeake, Virginia (2 percent); National City, California (2 percent); Houston, Texas (2 percent); Chula Vista, California (1 percent); Houma, Louisiana (1 percent); and various locations in the United States (3 percent), and work is expected to be completed by May 2019.



Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $328,253,199 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

