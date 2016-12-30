Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 30, 2016)

Raytheon Co.-IDS, Andover, Maryland, was awarded a $163,272,761 firm-fixed-price, foreign military sales (Qatar) contract for integrated air and missile defense; related miscellaneous training; English language training; a series of pre-PATRIOT military occupational specialty and Qatar specific PATRIOT training classes to the Qatar Emeri Air Force service members who are identified for the program.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received.



Work will be performed in Qatar with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2020. Fiscal 2016 other funds in the amount of $81,636,381 were obligated at the time of the award.



Army Contracting Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is the contracting activity (W91247-16-C-0017).



-ends-

