United Technologies Corp. - Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $313,879,396 modification (P00180) to previously awarded contract FA8611-08-C-2896 for sustainment of F119-PW-100 engines.
Contractor will provide parts necessary for engine sustainment.
Work will be performed at East Hartford, Connecticut; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Elmendorf AFB, Alaska; Hickam AFB, Hawaii; Hill AFB, Utah; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Langley AFB, Virginia; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Sheppard AFB, Texas; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma and Tyndall AFB, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2017.
Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance; and research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $51,380,834 are being obligated at the time of award.
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8611-08-C-2896).
