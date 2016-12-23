Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 23, 2016)

United Technologies Corp. - Pratt and Whitney, East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $313,879,396 modification (P00180) to previously awarded contract FA8611-08-C-2896 for sustainment of F119-PW-100 engines.



Contractor will provide parts necessary for engine sustainment.



Work will be performed at East Hartford, Connecticut; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Elmendorf AFB, Alaska; Hickam AFB, Hawaii; Hill AFB, Utah; Holloman AFB, New Mexico; Langley AFB, Virginia; Nellis AFB, Nevada; Sheppard AFB, Texas; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma and Tyndall AFB, Florida, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2017.



Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance; and research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $51,380,834 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8611-08-C-2896).



