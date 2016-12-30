Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 30, 2016)

-- Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $61,034,987 modification (P00684) to previously awarded contract FA8611-08-C-2897 for F-22 air vehicle sustainment.

Contractor will provide depot throughput, analytical condition inspections, inlet coating repair, and radar cross section Marietta turntable support as well as touch labor and installs.

Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2017.

Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement; and operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $61,034,987 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.





-- (Dec 28) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. - Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $22,323,016 modification (P00757) to previously awarded contract FA8611-08-C-2897 for F-22 sustainment.

Contractor will provide follow-on agile sustainment for the Raptor annual requirements.

Work will be performed at Ogden Depot, Utah; and Lockheed Martin's facility at Marietta, Georgia, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2017.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,636,422 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.





-- (Dec 27) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. - Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $10,789,344 modification (P00731) to previously awarded contract FA8611-08-C-2897 for F-22 sustainment.

Contractor will support radar cross section Marietta turntable service and aircraft structural integrity program.

Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2017.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,789,344 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.





-- (Dec. 23) -- Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $14,903,066 modification (P00712) to previously awarded contract FA8611-08-C-2897 for F-22 sustainment trainer requirements.

Contractor will provide training system sustainment, system hardware modifications, and distributed mission operations federation management and integration.

Work will be performed at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia; Elmendorf AFB, Alaska; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Hickam AFB, Hawaii; Sheppard AFB, Texas; and St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2018.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,571,582 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.



