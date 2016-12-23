Kuwait – Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Tail Kits

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec 23, 2016)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Tail Kits and related equipment, and support. The estimated cost is $37 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on December 20, 2016.



The Government of Kuwait has requested a possible total sale of seven hundred and fifty (750) JDAM Tail Kits (two hundred and fifty (250) for 500-pound bombs, two hundred and fifty (250) kits for 1,000-pound bombs, and two hundred and fifty (250) kits for 2,000-pound bombs). Sale also includes two (2) 500-pounds and two (2) 2,000-pounds JDAM Load Build Trainers spares, support equipment, repair and return, and other associated logistical support. The estimated cost is $37 million.



This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally which continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. Kuwait plays a large role in U.S. efforts to advance stability in the Middle East, providing basing, access, and transit for U.S. forces in the region.



This proposed sale improves Kuwait’s capability to deter regional threats and strengthens its homeland defense. Kuwait will be able to absorb this additional equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The proposed sale does not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Kuwait.



The sole-source contractor is the original equipment manufacturer, Boeing, Chicago, Illinois. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



There is no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

