Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 29, 2016)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $450,042,458 firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-15-C-0003).



This modification continues the integration work to implement the development and delivery of the F-35A Air System to the Republic of Korea under the Foreign Military Sales program.



This effort will also provide for non-recurring engineering work.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in August 2019.



Foreign military sales funding in the amount of $450,042,458 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

