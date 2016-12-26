Aircraft Carrier Operations Essential for China: Expert

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued Dec 26, 2016)

By Sun Wenyu

China is gradually building up the capabilities of the carrier group it has built up around Liaoning, its single aircraft carrier. It aims to eventually build up a fleet of carriers capable of long-range, long-duration cruises. (PLA-N photo)

"Aircraft carrier operations are indispensable for China," said Chinese military expert Li Jie in an interview with the Global Times on Dec. 25. Carriers are not offshore forces, and they must go to remote oceanic areas, Li added, noting the country's growing need for overseas interests protection.



According to China's Ministry of National Defense, the country's first domestically made aircraft carrier is expected to be finished in 2020. Beijing could build multiple aircraft carriers over the next 15 years, the Pentagon said in a report last year, while Reuters commented that China is years away from perfecting carrier operations similar to those the United States has practiced for decades.



Zhang Junshe, a senior researcher at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times on Dec. 25 that, given its global deployment and presence, the U.S. Navy is the most advanced naval force in the world. Its overseas patrols can last up to 10 months, supported by its overseas military bases, Zhang noted.



Li believes U.S. dollars and aircraft carriers both contribute to the Navy's global influence. He told the Global Times that China has always been perceived as a mild country; its military growth has therefore been poorly received by the rest of the world. However, Li said that increased military presence is necessary for such a major power, and other countries need to get used to China's changed status.



Reuters commented that China's expanding military presence in the South China Sea has fueled concerns, and the U.S. even accuses China of militarizing its maritime outposts, holding regular air and naval patrols in the name of “freedom of navigation.”



An anonymous source told the Global Times that military development is a sign of China's increasing ability to safeguard its sovereignty and territories, which also reflects the will of the people.



China's development has always been distorted by some media outlets. Nevertheless, in reality China's military research, production, equipment and drills are all guarantors of regional peace and stability.



China's Aircraft Carrier on Fast Track to Full Combat Readiness

(Source: Xinhua; issued Dec 26, 2016)

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier led a fleet of battleships in the Western Pacific Ocean for its first training exercises off Chinese waters, which observers say showcases the carrier's battle readiness and defense capabilities.



People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy spokesperson Liang Yang on Saturday said the country's first aircraft carrier headed for the Western Pacific to conduct military drills.



According to a Joint Staff press release of the Japanese defense ministry on Sunday, Japan said they spotted seven Chinese naval ships accompanying the Liaoning and that the fleet had passed the Miyako Strait. It said there are three destroyers, three frigates and one supply ship.



In general, the composition of this battle group is similar to other countries', except China doesn't have a guided missile cruiser, Zhang Junshe, a senior researcher at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"In this battle group, the destroyers are responsible for early warning air-defense and anti-aircraft missions, and the frigates defend against anti-surface vessels and anti-submarine missions," Zhang said.



In the past four years, China's first aircraft carrier conducted exercises in the Yellow Sea, the South China Sea and the East China Sea before the Western Pacific, and these prove that the Liaoning and the battle group have achieved combat capability, Zhang said.



Deployment in open seas shows the Liaoning is combat-ready, just four years after its inauguration. "Compared with other countries, China has progressed ahead of expectations. Other countries' aircraft carriers normally spent 5-6 years or even 10 years to gain combat capability," Zhang said.



According to navy.81.cn, a PLA Daily website, "China's first aircraft carrier Liaoning, together with a fleet of destroyers and J-15 carrier-borne fighter jets, conducted the drills under the direction of Wu Shengli, commander of the PLA navy and a member of the Central Military Commission." Experts said Wu's participation shows that China treats the first blue water exercises of its aircraft-carrier battle group very seriously.



In a separate navy.81.cn report, the Liaoning held drills in the East China Sea on Saturday morning. J-15 fighters took off from it and conducted aerial refueling and air combat exercises on Thursday.



Zhang said the Liaoning exercises are mainly for personnel training and research rather than to prepare it for battle, so there is no comparing the Liaoning to US aircraft carriers.



"In addition, the U.S. Navy requires global deployment and presence, but our navy's defense duty mainly focuses on near sea and offshore defense," Zhang added. "So far, we don't have any overseas naval port, so the aircraft carrier and the battle group only rely on supply ships. Therefore, it limits our offshore training period."



Resolve and ability



Li Jie, a Beijing-based navy expert, told the Global Times that "as the world's second-largest economy with tremendous overseas interests," China needs aircraft carrier battle groups with long-distance capability to protect its national interests. This is a show of strength and showcases China's resolve and ability to safeguard its sovereignty over South China Sea islands and maritime interests, Li said. China has the aircraft carrier and the islands, which form a comprehensive system to protect the South China Sea, he said.



A research fellow surnamed Zhao from the Center on China-U.S. Defense Relations of the PLA Academy of Military Science told the Global Times that China has no intention of alarming other countries with Liaoning's mission to the Western Pacific. "As a real aircraft carrier, it should at least go beyond the Second Island Chain (consisting of Guam, Iwo Jima, and the Mariana Islands) or reach the Indian Ocean before it officially acquires global capability."



The Chinese navy can only easily go through the First Island Chain (South Korea, Japan, Taiwan island and the Philippines). "I believe that the aircraft carrier battle group is trying to reach the Second Island Chain to test whether it can make a long distance cruise," Zhao said.



Liaoning's training in the Western Pacific is not a military deterrent to the U.S., Japan or Taiwan island, but this deployment will make them nervous because an aircraft carrier is a strategic weapon, Zhao said. "A battle group consists of eight warships with the ability to attack aircraft, surface vessels and submarines, and will definitely draw attention no matter where they are heading."



Zhang said the aircraft carrier's offshore training can also show its ability to conduct overseas humanitarian missions such as disaster relief, and search and rescue missions involving air and marine accidents.



Therefore, the Chinese aircraft carrier's combat capability will reinforce peace and stability in the world, Zhang stressed.



Photos of China’s Aircraft Carrier Urge Better Protection of Confidential Information

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued Dec 28, 2016)

Some high-resolution photos of China’s newest aircraft carrier, still under construction, have gained widespread attention online. The photos, which clearly show details of the carrier’s structure, first appeared on the site of Japan’s Kyodo News Service. They were taken by employees of Kyodo News Service, according to a report in China National Defense News.



The aircraft carrier is an important weapon for China. Taking photos of the carrier is strictly forbidden. The fact that Japanese employees managed to snap photos of the ship despite heavy security is something of a wake-up call.



Citing several examples from history, the report noted that keeping military secrets is a matter that affects state security and the potential for war. Prior to the first Sino-Japanese War (1894–95), Japanese spies learned the departure time of Chinese ships heading to Korea for reinforcements. Using this information, the Japanese navy ambushed the Chinese ships transporting soldiers. Later, during Japan’s aggression against China in 1930s, large numbers of Japanese came to China to survey the terrain, resources and social conditions of China, providing intelligence to the invading Japanese army.



With the rapid advancement of technology such as big data and unmanned civil aircraft, it has become even easier to steal such secrets. In the meantime, foreign spies have started penetrating all sectors of society.



The report calls for the creation of an effective system to prevent confidential information leaks and improve state security education. April 15 was designated as China’s first National Security Education Day. In addition, authorities will promote education through posters, advertisements, film and even WeChat articles.



The report additionally calls for strict management of certain groups. Military fans have become a high-risk group for the leaking of confidential information. In the past, some have shared images of advanced weapons before official photos were released. Overseas military institutions and personnel have obtained significant intelligence in this way.



