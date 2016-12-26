Israeli Police Raid Defense Ministry In German Submarine Probe

(Source: i24news; posted Dec 26, 2016)

Israel police on Sunday gathered information from the Defense Ministry regarding a ship-building contract with Germany that has been shrouded in controversy since it emerged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal lawyer, David Shimron, had secondary interests in the deal.According to Israel's Channel 10 News, officers from the Lahav 433 police anti-corruption unit removed information from computers of the office of legal adviser Ahaz Ben-Ari at the Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv.ThyssenKrupp has dominated headlines in Israeli media over recent months following reports of a possible conflict of interest on the part of Netanyahu in a deal to purchase an additional three submarines from the German shipbuilding conglomerate.Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ordered police to launch a preliminary inquiry into reports that Netanyahu's personal attorney Shimron, who represents the company in Israel, used his close relationship with the premier to push the deal worth billions of dollars.Netanyahu has defended the deal as necessary for Israel's national security.“The security of Israel requires the acquisition of submarines and the renewal of the submarine fleet. These are strategic weapons systems that ensure the future, and I tell you, the very existence of the State of Israel for decades to come," Netanyahu said.The Prime Minister reportedly pressed for the deal in the face of opposition from the Israeli military, including former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon, who was replaced by Liberman in June after he was fired by Netanyahu. (end of excerpt)-ends-