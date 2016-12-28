Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Dec 28, 2016)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a $303,749,820 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 214 Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round vertical launch system missiles and spares. 214 missiles and spares for the Navy and spares for the government of the United Kingdom.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (25 percent); Walled Lake, Michigan (15 percent); Camden, Arkansas (11 percent); Gainesville, Virginia (8 percent); El Segundo, California (5 percent); Glenrothes, Scotland (5 percent); Clearwater, Florida (4 percent); Fort Wayne, Indiana (3 percent); Dublin, Georgia (3 percent); Midland, Ontario (3 percent); Spanish Fork, Utah (2 percent); Ontario, California (2 percent); Vergennes, Vermont (2 percent); Berryville, Arkansas (2 percent); Middletown, Connecticut (2 percent); Westminster, Colorado (1 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018.



Fiscal 2015 and 2016 weapons procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $303,749,820 are being obligated at time of award, $71,085,081 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($300,866,222; 99 percent); and the government of the United Kingdom ($2,883,598; 1 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0034).



-ends-

