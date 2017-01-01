British Forces Lead NATO Spearhead Force

(Source: British Army; issued Jan 01, 2017)

From today, 1 Jan 17, the UK assumes responsibility for NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) contributing about 3,000 personnel, with 20th Armoured Infantry Brigade (20 Armd Inf Bde) leading a framework group of 14 partner nations.The VJTF is part of NATO’s enhanced NATO Response Force (eNRF) which was agreed at the 2014 Wales NATO Summit when allies decided to strengthen the Alliance’s collective defence and ensure NATO has the right forces in the right place at the right time.Also known as the ‘spearhead force’ it consists of 20,000 personnel and includes Land, Air, Maritime and Special Forces components. The ‘land’ component is known as the VJTF(L)*.During this year 20 Armd Inf Bde will provide the VJTF(L) Brigade HQ, armoured infantry and light role infantry battlegroups plus communications, reconnaissance, intelligence capabilities, combat support and logistic elements, which will ensure that the multinational brigade can operate as a rapidly deployable and effective fighting force.Tactical and strategic exercises took place throughout last year to prepare the multinational force to be well integrated and interoperable.The soldiers highlight the differences between British and French personal equipment on Exercise GRIFFIN STRIKE.Exercise GRIFFIN STRIKE, held on Salisbury Plain in April, saw 5,000 British and French soldiers, sailors and airmen and women of the Combined Joint Expeditionary Force (CJEF) training together.The culmination of six years of joint exercises and interoperability tests between the British and French military, EX GRIFFIN STRIKE brought the land, air and sea components of the CJEF concept together in realistic scenarios with French armoured vehicles, UK aircraft and airborne forces, and infantry, armoured personnel and medics from both countries.A two-day Logistic Assurance ‘wargame’ was held in Tidworth in May, to analyse the logistic risks and challenges to Defence to mount, deploy and sustain the VJTF(L) force at very short notice to anywhere within or outside NATO’s borders. More than 200 UK and NATO personnel took part in the planning exercise, ahead of the Warsaw Summit held in July.-ends-