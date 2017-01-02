Tsahkna: The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments Must Make Procurements More Efficient

Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI) – which consolidates the procurements of the Ministry of Defence, its subordinate establishments, and defence procurements and infrastructure projects under common management – went operational on 2 January.



“The creation of the new institution frees the Defence Forces from having to perform non-military related tasks and allows for the consolidation of all procurement and infrastructure related knowledge and experience under common management,” said Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna. “Newly added military capabilities and the doubling in volume of procurements and infrastructure projects over the past few years require support that is more efficient than that offered by the current procurement organisation procedure, which has become outdated.”



The Ministry of Defence, the Defence Forces and the Ministry’s subordinate establishments each previously organised procurements separately, with construction and development projects also carried out separately. “Investments and defence related special equipment procurements totalled EUR 57.3 million in 2010, and are expected to grow to nearly EUR 200 million by 2020. The institution will increase the transparency and efficiency of the entire procurement process and will help to harmonise and raise the quality of procurements,” said Minister of Defence Minister Tsahkna.



In addition to the organisation of common procurements, the ECDI will consolidate construction activity and property management under common management.



“The Ministry of Defence is one of the three largest property managers, alongside Riigi Kinnisvara AS and the Ministry of the Environment. The addition of new military capabilities and cooperation with Allies also requires a well thought out infrastructure policy,” said Rauno Sirk, Director of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments.



“The construction of barracks and other national defence related buildings, as well as the expansion of training areas, must proceed from expediency, environmental friendliness and lawfulness. The institution will best allow for the consolidation of expertise in the construction and legal spheres and will bring defence related development works to life in accordance with environmental regulations.”



The volume of defence related expenditures for 2017 is EUR 159 million, with the institution planning on carrying out 500 procurements and 100 infrastructure projects.



The EDIC will begin operating with a staff of more than 120 people, with the majority having a background in the Support Command of the Estonian Defence Forces or the Ministry of Defence.



Rauno Sirk, Director of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, previously served as the Chief of Staff of Air Force Headquarters, deputy Estonian National Military Representative at NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, and Commander of Ämari Air Base during its renovation.



Institutions similar to the Centre for Defence Investments – which are tasked with organising all national defence procurements or property management – are also operating in the Nordic countries and Denmark. The Estonian institution is unique, since procurements as well as infrastructure related activities have been consolidated into a single institution.



The plan to establish the ECDI dates back to 2010, when the newly adopted national defence strategy called for the creation of a new institution to handle procurements and manage property. The decision to consolidate procurement and infrastructure functions within the area of government into a single institution was made by the Minister of Defence in the autumn of 2015.



