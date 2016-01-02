U.S. Army Places $176 Million Order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Jan 02, 2016)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation company, announced today that the U.S. Army has placed another order for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program including 409 vehicles, 1,984 installed kits, 82 packaged kits and related services and support. The order valued at more than $176 million, is the fourth order for JLTVs since the contract was awarded in August 2015.



“The JLTV program is providing our Soldiers and Marines with the world’s most capable light tactical vehicle,” said Dave Diersen, Oshkosh Defense vice president and general manager of Joint Programs. “We have begun delivering low rate production vehicles to the Army and Marine Corps for government testing in environments around the country and we have been pleased with its performance thus far.” The vehicles and kits for this order will begin delivery in late 2017.



U.S. Soldiers and Marines can expect:

-- A vehicle 1/3 smaller and 1/3 lighter than the Oshkosh MRAP All-Terrain Vehicle, or M-ATV

-- Off-road speeds 70 percent faster than today’s gold standard, the Oshkosh M-ATV

-- A modular design that can be quickly and efficiently outfitted for a full range of missions

-- Banks 866T, 6.6 Liter Turbo Diesel Engine, based on GM Duramax architecture

-- Fully transportable by air or sea, such as C130, CH-53 and CH-47

-- Network ready and VICTORY compliant

-- Superior ride quality





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions. In addition, Oshkosh offers advanced technologies and vehicle components such as TAK-4 independent suspension systems, TerraMax unmanned ground vehicle solutions, Command Zone integrated control and diagnostics system, and ProPulse diesel electric and on-board vehicle power solutions, to provide our customers with a technical edge as they fulfill their missions.



-ends-

