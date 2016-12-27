CBI Tracks About 28 Million Euros Given In Bribes to Politicians In Agusta Deal

(Source: Hindustan Times; published Jan 01, 2017)

By Rajesh Ahuja

NEW DELHI --- Bribes to the tune of around 14 million euros were channelled through alleged middleman Christian Michel to powerful politicians in India to swing the VVIP chopper deal in favour of AgustaWestland and a set of bureaucrats also got another 14 million euros through two other middlemen in the scam, CBI sources told Hindustan Times.



“Bribes in the AgustaWestland deal were routed through two channels. The politicians got bribes through the channel opened by Christian Michel and bribes to bureaucrats and other brokers were paid from the channel operated by two other middlemen — Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke,” a CBI official said on condition of anonymity.



The official said CBI will file its first chargesheet within the stipulated 60 days, counted from the day of the first arrest.



The CBI made first arrests — of former Indian Air Force chief SP Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev alias Julie, and lawyer Gautam Khaitan — on December 9 on the charges of receiving and facilitating bribes in the Rs 3,727-crore deal to buy 12 AgustaWestland choppers for ferrying senior government dignitaries.



“We have tracked the route of bribe money that went through both the channels. Michel-operated channel got around 30 million euros as commission and out of which around 14 million euros were paid to politicians to clinch the deal in favour of AgustaWestland.



“The second channel operated through Gerosa and Haschke routed another 14 million euros for bureaucrats and other brokers as part of the commission from the deal,” said the official.



The CBI investigation revealed that Haschke and Gerosa in all got 28 million euros from the Italy-based Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland.



As far as SP Tyagi and his cousins are concerned, the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering part of the scam, has formally charged that Haschke and Gerosa through their companies — Gordian Services Sarl and IDS (both registered in Tunisia) paid at least 10.5 lakh euros to Sanjeev Tyagi, Sandeep Tyagi and Rajiv Tyagi (cousins of SP Tyagi).



The ED probe found that the payment of 4,05,625 euros (around Rs 2.49 crore) was made through banking channel to the Tyagi brothers between 2004 and March, 2011 and remaining payment of 6,44,975 euros (around Rs 4.5 crore) was made in cash between April, 2011 to December, 2011.



The Tyagis have denied the charges.



(ends)



AgustaWestland Case: Court Questions CBI Case Against SP Tyagi, Gives Him Bail

(Source: Times of India; published Dec 27, 2016)

By Aamir Khan

NEW DELHI --- Granting bail to former IAF chief Shashindra Pal Tyagi, accused of receiving kickbacks illegally in the AgustaWestland case, a special court on Monday observed that the CBI had failed to show when and how much of the alleged bribe was paid to him though the investigation had gone on for almost four years.



Special Judge Arvind Kumar also pointed out that the allegation that Tyagi's properties were linked to the alleged illegal gratification was not investigated in over three-and-a-half years. "During arguments, CBI failed to state as to how much cash was paid to the accused and when it was paid. Admittedly, the CBI has seized the documents regarding properties in the year 2013 and more than 3 years and 9 months have passed, but could not conduct investigation in this regard," the special court observed.



CBI counsel and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had opposed Tyagi's bail plea, arguing that they had found "new" evidence to build its case against Tyagi.



Opposing the bail plea of Tyagi, Mehta has said that the accused could "influence or prewarning" witnesses and "destroy evidence". The investigation was a "multi-lawyered" one, involving multiple jurisdictions abroad, Mehta had reasoned.



Crucially for Tyagi, the court noted that the air chief had retired in 2007 and the CBI's apprehension of him influencing witnesses does not hold water. "Hence, to my mind, the apprehension of the CBI that he would be influencing the witnesses who has been subordinate to him during the tenure of his service appears unfounded," the court said.



As opposed to the arguments of Tyagi's defense lawyer Menaka Guruswamy that the nature of evidence in the case was documentary, Mehta had argued there were 38 evidences that were not only documentary but also oral in nature.



But the court noted, "The present case is based on documents. The accused has joined the investigation as and when called by the CBI and has also been interrogated in custody. Accused has been senior government servant." The allegation whether Tyagi, 72, received kickbacks, and in what manner he was connected in the alleged conspiracy, could only be looked into during the trial stage, the court observed. The court also took Tyagi's age and his multiple health conditions into consideration.



"He has been in custody for 18 days. No purpose will be served by keeping the accused behind bars," the court said. Tyagi was also directed not leave the national capital region without the court's permission besides being asked not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.



The court will also decide on the bail plea of the other two accused, Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Delhi-based lawyer Gautam Khaitan on January 4.



(ends)

