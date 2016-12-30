Russian Helicopters Group to Produce Ka-226T Rotorcraft for India At Two Plants

(Source: TASS Defense; published Dec 30, 2016)

MOSCOW --- Russian Helicopters Group will use the manufacturing facilities of the Aircraft Plant in Ulan-Ude in East Siberia as well to produce Kamov Ka-226T (NATO reporting name: Hoodlum) rotorcraft for India, the group’s press office said.



Russian Helicopters Group is a subsidiary of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec.



According to the press office, the Aircraft Plant in Kumertau in the Urals, the main producer of the Ka-226T helicopter, will cooperate with the Ulan-Ude Aircraft Plant to manufacture Ka-226T helicopters for India.



The Kumertau Aircraft Plant will fully assemble Ka-226T helicopters for Russian state agencies, civil operators and foreign customers.



The Kumertau Aircraft Plant will be responsible for producing and delivering units for prototype and serial-produced helicopters, in particular, main rotor masts and blades.



"The Kumertau Aircraft Plant will manufacture and deliver component sets for the production of the Ka-226T helicopter at the joint venture in India. It will also provide after-sale maintenance for helicopters and teach Indian flight and ground personnel at the training center in Ulan-Ude," the press office said.



"The Kumertau Aircraft Plant will also help organize the production of components for the Ka-226T helicopter in India," the press office added.



The Ulan-Ude Aircraft Plant has already launched the production of the Ka-226T helicopter. The plant is planned to produce 60 Ka-226T rotorcraft.



Russia and India agreed on the Ka-226T helicopter joint production in 2015.



Under the agreement, Russia is expected to deliver Ka-226T helicopters to India and organize the production of the rotorcraft and its versions on the Indian territory.



No less than 200 Ka-226T helicopters are expected to be produced and 140 of them are planned to be manufactured by the Russian-Indian joint venture in India.



The agreement also envisages maintenance, operation, repair and technical support of the helicopters.



-ends-



