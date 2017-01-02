Update: Air Strikes Against Daesh

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 02, 2017)

The renewed counter-Daesh offensive to liberate Mosul in Iraq, coupled with the advance of forces in Syria, has resulted in a busy period for Royal Air Force aircraft, providing close air support and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance activity as part of the coalition air campaign.



Latest update



The RAF continued to hit Daesh hard in both Iraq and Syria between 29-31 December 2016:



On Thursday 29 December, Tornado GR4 aircraft conducted successful airstrikes in both Iraq and Syria. A precision guided Paveway IV weapon was used to destroy a Daesh artillery position and weapons cache on the outskirts of Mosul. Concealed amongst trees under dense foliage, the Tornado was able to locate and score a hit against the Daesh target.



A further weapons stockpile was targeted, this time in Mosul, by a Tornado-launched Brimstone weapon. The terrorist weapons were successful destroyed by a direct hit. The same Tornado formation was then tasked to a target in Syria, two kilometres north of Palmyra. A Brimstone weapon was used in a precision attack to destroy a Daesh artillery weapon which was mounted on a truck. Tornado aircraft conducted thorough checks before each strike to ensure that no civilians were put at risk.



Typhoon aircraft were also performing close air support duties over Iraq, supported by a Voyager air refuelling tanker.



Reaper remotely piloted aircraft struck three targets in Mosul, assisting Iraqi troops on the ground. Three Hellfire missiles were launched against three separate Daesh targets, including a mortar team hidden under a tree line.



(ends)



Military Strikes Target ISIL in Syria, Iraq

(Source: U.S Department of Defense; issued Jan 02, 2017)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Iraq and Syria yesterday, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today.



Officials reported details of the latest strikes, noting that assessments of results are based on initial reports.



Strikes in Syria

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 17 strikes in Syria:



-- Near Abu Kamal, a strike destroyed an oil wellhead and a crane.



-- Near Raqqah, 12 strikes engaged five ISIL tactical units; destroyed six fighting positions, two oil storage tanks and an ISIL checkpoint; and damaged five supply routes, a bridge and a trench.



-- Near Ayn Isa, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed a mortar system.



-- Near Dayr Az Zawr, a strike destroyed an oil wellhead, a drilling truck, a dump truck, and two oil tanker trucks.



-- Near Idlib, two strikes engaged two ISIL tactical units and destroyed two tactical vehicles.



Strikes in Iraq

Attack, bomber, fighter and remotely piloted aircraft and rocket artillery conducted nine strikes in Iraq, coordinated with and in support of Iraq’s government:



--Near Haditha, a strike destroyed an ISIL bunker.



--Near Kisik, a strike engaged an ISIL tactical unit and destroyed an observation post and a weapons cache.



--Near Mosul, six strikes engaged four ISIL tactical units; destroyed four mortars, five vehicle bombs, a heavy machine gun, a vehicle, an ISIL-held building, a pontoon bridge, and three vehicle bomb factories; disabled two bridges; damaged 31 supply routes; and suppressed six mortar teams.



-- Near Rawah, a strike destroyed two weapons storage facilities.



Task force officials define a strike as one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative, effect. Therefore, officials explained, a single aircraft delivering a single weapon against a lone ISIL vehicle is one strike, but so is multiple aircraft delivering dozens of weapons against buildings, vehicles and weapon systems in a compound, for example, having the cumulative effect of making those targets harder or impossible for ISIL to use.



Accordingly, officials said, they do not report the number or type of aircraft employed in a strike, the number of munitions dropped in each strike, or the number of individual munition impact points against a target. Ground-based artillery fired in counterfire or in fire support to maneuver roles is not classified as a strike.



Part of Operation Inherent Resolve



The strikes were conducted as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the operation to eliminate the ISIL terrorist group and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, and the wider international community. The destruction of ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq further limits the terrorist group's ability to project terror and conduct operations, officials said.



Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Iraq include the United States, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Jordan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. Coalition nations that have conducted strikes in Syria include the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



-ends-

