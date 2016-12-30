Russia Developing Reconnaissance Satellite System

(Source: TASS Defense; published Dec 30, 2016)

MOSCOW --- The Russian Defense Ministry has ordered the development of a five-satellite reconnaissance system from the Lavochkin Company in Khimki (Moscow Region), with the first reconnaissance satellite to be inserted into orbit in 2019, according to the Izvestia daily.



The previous such deal for basic components to be bought from a European or Israeli firm was cancelled. Under the new agreement, Lavochkin will do the bulk of the job on its own, including the development of a space-based active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.



According to the Izvestia daily’s source in the Russian Aerospace Force (RusAF) headquarters, the contract for developing the space-based radar system was signed by Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov and Lavochkin Director General Sergei Lemeshevsky on 26 September. The Roscosmos State Corporation, which subsidiary Lavochkin is, confirmed the snagging of the contract but declined to go into detail. According to the customer, the radar surveillance system is to downlink live imagery with the resolution lees than 1 m - in any weather to boot.



Another purpose of the system is to generate a most accurate 3D model of the Earth’s surface for use in air missions of cruise missiles. Today’s most sophisticated radars can discern the license tags and even general facial features of a person. In Russia, the hardware for such systems has not been produced since the Soviet times.



The advanced system will orbit the planet at an altitude of around 2,000 km. At first, it will consist of two satellites, with three more to be orbited later.



The satellites will be based on the Navigator platform from Lavochkin. Their AESAs will be assembled using transmit-receive (T-R) modules to be made by Pulsar, a subsidiary of the Ruselectronics Corporation. According to the RusAF officer, Pulsar used to bear the sole responsibility for the AESA production, but the approach has been reconsidered.



The development and production of the reconsats is under the 2011-2020 State Armament Program. In spring 2013, the military issued tenders for the developing and deploying the system, which contractual value exceeded 70 billion rubles ($1.1 billion). Lavochkin came up on top in the tender, and the then director general, Victor Khartov, said the company would make the satellite, while the payload, including the AESA, would be imported (Russian companies have widely used this approach to spacecraft manufacture, e.g. in making TV broadcasting satellites).



In 2013, Lavochkin launched preliminary design work on the system and soon selected a supplier of the mission payload - Airbus Defence & Space. However, as the Russia-NATO relations were getting sour, the feasibility of the contract was becoming increasingly questionable.



According to Bloomberg, Angela Merkel in April 2014 personally culled a deal, under which Airbus was to sell Russia a $973 million worth of hardware. Nevertheless, the contract between the Russian Defense Ministry and Lavochkin survived, and the Military Industrial Commission (MIC) decided that the radar reconsat system would be developed independently. Later on, MIC coordinated an interdepartmental plan, under which Pulsar was going to develop, test and demonstrate a T-R module for the AESA in earlier 2016.



By September, it had become clear that the approved division of labor did not work, and a decision had been made to cancel the contract and draft a new one, the RusAF source explained.



In the opinion of Institute of Space Policies head Ivan Moiseyev, the military really needs a radar reconsat system and it is small wonder that it is doing its best to obtain a satellite constellation like this.



"The advantage of radars is their all-weather operating capability. Wars begin irrespective of weather reports. We used to have the most advanced radar systems, e.g. the Mech-KU radar on the Almaz orbiter. Now, we are to catch up in technological terms, but such technologies are relevant anyhow," Moiseyev told the Izvestia daily in an interview.



-ends-

