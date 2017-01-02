Successful Flight Test of Agni – IV

(Source: India Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 02, 2017)

Agni-IV, the Long Range Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile with a range of 4,000 kms, was successfully flight tested, once again proving the reliability and efficacy of the weapon system.The Missile was launched from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha at 1200 hrs. today. All the radars, tracking systems and Range Stations have tracked and monitored the flight performance.All the mission objectives have been successfully met.-ends-