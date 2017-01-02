Over 400 Lithuanian Soldiers Will Perform Standby for the NATO Response Force in 2017

(Source: Lithuania Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 02, 2017)

Roughly 400 members of the Lithuanian Armed Forces with dedicated weaponry and tactical vehicles enter standby for the NATO Response Force (NRF) and the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) as of January 2017. Lithuanian troops are also assigned for standby for the currently formed United Kingdom-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).



Soldiers with the Lithuanian Land Force and Special Operations Forces, Logistical Support Command, Deployable Communications and Information Systems Module, and the Lithuanian Military Police began standby for various components of the NATO Response Force in 2017. In the second semester they will also be joined by the very shallow water MCM EOD team of the Lithuanian Navy.



The so-called “Piranha” Company of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Algirdas Mechanised Infantry Company is on standby for the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force in 2017. Together with the National Support Element ensuring logistical provision it is attached to the UK-led VJTF Land Element. Lithuanian soldiers will perform tasks in composition of the Danish Battalion, undergo intense training with the allies both at home and in Denmark.



A Lithuanian infantry company, Military Police and National Support Elements will be on standby in 2017–2019 for the Joint Expeditionary Force formed by armed forces of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom to respond by a wide range of crises. The Joint Expeditionary Force is expected to reach Full Operational Capability in 2018.



Lithuanian military will not be assigned to the European Union Battle Group (EUBG) in 2017, next standby is planned for 2019.



All military personnel on standby for the NRF, VJTF, and the JEF, will serve in their permanent bases but will maintain high readiness and will be ready to depart for the area of operation within a set time in case the NATO units are deployed.



NATO Response Force



NATO Response Force is high readiness technologically advanced multinational NATO force. The force is composed of military units assigned by allies and held on standby in their home countries ready to deploy to the area of operation within a set time in case a decision is made to use the units. There are land, air, naval, and special operations forces components in the NATO Response Force. Lithuania has been contributing to the NRF since 2005.



Very High Readiness Joint Task Force



The VJTF is made of a multinational brigade (roughly 5 thousand troops) consisting of five maneuver battalions supported by air, naval, and special operations forces. With Full Operational Capability reached, two more brigades will be added to the VJTF which would be used as quick reinforcement in case of a full-blown crisis. In case a n order to deploy is issued, the VJTF will be ready to leave at no notice, right after the first warning and indicators of possible threats preceding a crisis and to act as a deterrent preventing further escalation of the crisis. Quick deployment of this rather small but capable unit would be a clear message for any potential aggressor that all 28 members of the alliance will respond militarily to any violation of sovereignty of a NATO member state.



The VJTF is generated on a rotational basis. NATO countries assign capabilities to the NRF on a rotational basis every year. Some countries are the lead countries while others are contributing capabilities.



VJTF differs from other NRF components in its capability to respond in a quick and flexible manner: some of the VJTF elements are already to respond at two-day notice, while others – in no longer than 7 days.



The EU Battle Groups (EUBG) based on the model of the NRF are multinational capabilities designed to provide a quick response to developing crises. EU member countries assign units to the EUBGs on a rotational 6-month basis. Lithuania has been contributing in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.



-ends-

