SAN DIEGO --- Teledyne SeaBotix, a world leading manufacturer of underwater observation class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) was recently awarded a multi-million dollar operational capability upgrade contract with the Department of Defense through distributor, Atlantic Diving Supply (ADS).



Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Mobile Units have a long operational history with Teledyne SeaBotix ROVs and have utilized the capabilities of both the LBV and vLBV systems for several years. The upgrade program will result in delivery of sixty (60) new Teledyne SeaBotix vLBV300 ROV systems for EOD Mobile Units around the globe.



The new SeaBotix vLBV 300 systems will be fitted with a range of commercial off the shelf (COTS) equipment, including SeaBotix’s unique tracked crawler attachment skid, imaging sonar, tooling options, altimeter and USBL/GPS navigation capability plus the Teledyne Marine autonomous ROV navigation package – SmartFlightTM.



“Teledyne SeaBotix is honored to be awarded this contract,” said William Kikendall, President of Teledyne SeaBotix. “Teledyne SeaBotix ROVs are robust and reliable systems that are used by EOD and other military and security forces. The systems perform a variety of critical functions for the military but also serve to keep the men and women of our military out of harm’s way. Teledyne SeaBotix and its employees, many of whom are retired military, are exceptionally proud to supply such critical equipment to the armed forces.”





Teledyne SeaBotix, a member of the Teledyne Marine Systems group, is a world leading manufacturer of innovative and diverse underwater observation class MiniROVs designed to perform a multitude of tasks that include maritime security, search and recovery, hull, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, hazardous environment intervention, aquaculture, sensor deployment, oceanographic research, nuclear applications and more. Teledyne SeaBotix delivers revolutionary advancements to its diverse portfolio of MiniROV systems that are responsive to demanding professional applications.



