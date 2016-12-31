Philippines Resumes Close Air Support Aircraft Procurement Project

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 31, 2016; posted Jan 03, 2017)

MANILA --- The Philippines Department of National Defense has once again opened bidding for its PHP4.9 billion ($99 million) procurement project aimed at acquiring six close air support (CAS) aircraft.



The project has remained a longstanding material acquisition goal for the Philippine Air Force, which utilizes its current fleet of U.S.-made Rockwell OV-10 Bronco turboprop aircraft in the CAS and counter-insurgency (COIN) mission role.



Initiated several times before, the CAS acquisition aims to either supplement or replace the existing inventory of eight secondhand OV-10C Broncos transferred to the Philippines from Thailand.



The current bid deadline is set for January 27.



Bidders will most likely include Beechcraft (featuring its T-6 Texan II), Embraer with its Super Tucano, Elbit Systems of Israel with the L-39 and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) with its KT-1 Woongbi.



