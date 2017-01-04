Dogfight Over Security of Indian Skies to Begin Anew (excerpt)

(Source: South Asia Monitor; posted Jan 04, 2017)

By Gulshan Luthra

The dogfight over the choice of fighter jets – known as the Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) – that are to provide security for the Indian skies is beginning again, this time for a much larger number than the 2007 figure of 189 asked by the Indian Air Force (IAF), an estimated 400 for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and 60 for the Navy.While IAF has already issued a global request for single engine combat jets under the government’s Make in India programme, the Indian Navy is looking for about 60 twin-engine shipboard fighters for delivery to begin within five years. The navy’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC 1) is due for delivery within the next couple of years, and the preferred choice this time is either the Boeing F/A 18 Super Hornet or French Rafale, which IAF has already decided to buy.The two single engine aircraft being considered by IAF are US Lockheed Martin F 16 Fighting Falcon and Swedish Saab Gripen,Boeing, which developed the F 18 as a shipboard fighter, has also offered to make it in India while sources in Dassault, which makes Rafale, told India Strategic recently that they are aware of the Indian requirements and should be submitting a proposal soon. Rafale was also developed as a shipboard fighter.IAF is buying 36 Rafale Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) under a government-to-government basis and the first contractual payment of 15 percent was made in November to seal the deal. The first batch of six or so aircraft is to be delivered to IAF in 2019 as per the contract although India has requested the timelines to be advanced.Notably, shipboard jets are strong as they virtually have to crash-land on carrier decks on full power and it is easier to adapt them for lighter air force requirements. Conversely, it is difficult.Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had recently stated that the navy had jettisoned the indigenous naval variant of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) because of low power. He did not specify the number or choice for the naval requirement but did say that only a couple of them are available in the market and that he wants them as fast as possible, say in about five years. He expressed confidence for speedy government approval.As for IAF, it has been losing two squadrons of Soviet-vintage Mig series aircraft every year, and although the numbers are being made up to an extent by the licence-production of 272 Russian Su 30MKIs, the depletion process of IAF squadrons is continuing. (end of excerpt)-ends-