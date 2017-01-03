Trump’s Tweets Aren’t Stopping Ramp-Up of F-35 Production At Lockheed Martin (excerpt)

(Source: McClatchy news service; posted Jan 03, 2017)

By Max B. Baker

FORT WORTH, TX --- Despite criticism and threats from President-elect Donald Trump that the F-35 jet fighter program is “out of control,” Lockheed Martin will shift the majority of its assembly line workers to a new work schedule as it prepares to ramp up toward full production of the stealth fighter.The majority of the nearly 2,600 machinists who now work eight hours Monday through Friday will transition to a work schedule Jan. 2 where they get every other Friday off, said Ken Ross, a spokesman for Lockheed.Under such a schedule, called a 9/80, employees work nine days and earn 80 hours over two weeks by working nine-hour days the first four days of the first week and eight hours on Friday. The second week, they work four nine-hour days and get Friday off.About 11,000 of the Fort Worth plant’s 14,000 employees already work the 9/80 schedule, and the company uses this shift arrangement at its other facilities. Lockheed has been working on a transition plan for three months, a company spokesman said.Switching to the new work schedule was a major bargaining chip in the contract approved by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 776 in July. The company said it was needed to staff the plant for full production of the F-35 at its plant west of downtown Fort Worth.At the time, there wasn’t a set timetable for making the switch, although the company said it wanted to make the change in the first quarter of 2017. At the time, union president Paul Black was not convinced it would happen so soon. Black, and other union officials, could not be reached by the Star-Telegram for comment. (end of excerpt)(ends)

Trump Tweets Forcing Defense Lobbyists 'Out of the Shadows' (excerpt)

(Source: Washington Examiner; posted Jan 03, 2017)

By Jacqueline Klimas

In a new administration where the president can take on any government program in a 140-character criticism for all to see, experts say back-room meetings that have dominated D.C. will become less important as defense industry is forced to make their case to the public.President-elect Trump took on two high-cost Pentagon programs on Twitter late last year, slamming the "out of control" cost of Lockheed Martin's F-35 and threatening to cancel the government's order for two new Boeing Air Force One planes. Both tweets drew personal commitments from the companies' CEOs to cut costs.Trump also announced on Twitter that he had asked Boeing to "price out" a version of its F/A-18 Super Hornet that would be "comparable" to the F-35, creating a real impact on the stock market within a matter of hours.Todd Harrison, the director of defense budget analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said this reality is forcing the industry to "fundamentally change" its government relations and lobbying for at least the next four years.Today, when a company wants to ensure a program stays on track, they dispatch lobbyists to the administration, Pentagon and Capitol Hill to sing the praises of their platform behind closed doors, Harrison said. But when Trump can and is communicating directly with the public, the case lobbyists can make to lawmakers privately becomes less important."Now, they run into a situation where the president could come out on Twitter and go directly to the public and publicly shame them for something that may or may not be true," he said. "All of this back-room lobbying and debate and discussion may not help them anymore if they're being publicly shamed." (end of excerpt)-ends-