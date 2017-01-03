Trump May Have A Tough Time Curbing Biggest U.S. Defense Contracts (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg Government; published Jan 03, 2017)

By Robert Levinson

WASHINGTON --- President-elect Donald Trump may find that canceling major defense contracts will be more difficult than he might like.Trump has sent shivers down the spines of defense industry executives with his recent Twitter attacks on the cost of Boeing Co.’s Air Force One presidential aircraft and Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, even going as far as to say in a Dec. 22 tweet that he asked Boeing to price a competitor to the F-35.Government Executive reports that it may not be so easy for even a president to cancel a contract he doesn’t like. According to Michael Fischetti, executive director of the National Contract Management Association, “You might not like it, but if you asked for it and got what you asked for, you’re required to pay for it.”Rules for contracting with the federal government are spelled out in great detail in the Federal Acquisition Regulation. The government may terminate a contract “‘when it is in the government’s interest’ to do so,” which is interpreted broadly, Fischetti said.-ends-