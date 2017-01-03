Fincantieri Preferred Bidder in the Sale of STX France

(Source: Fincantieri; issued Jan 03, 2017)

TRIESTE --- Fincantieri S.p.A. announces that it has received a letter from Samil PricewaterhouseCoopers, advisor appointed by STX Europe, with the notification that it has been selected as preferred bidder in the sale of the 66.66% stake in STX France SA.





Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and number one by diversification and innovation. It is leader in cruise ship design and construction and a reference player in all high-tech shipbuilding industry’s sectors, from naval to offshore vessels, from high-complexity special vessels and ferries to mega-yachts, ship repairs and conversions, systems and components production and after-sales services.



Headquartered in Trieste (Italy), the Group has built more than 7,000 vessels in over 230 years of maritime history. With almost 19,000 employees, of whom more than 7,800 in Italy, 20 shipyards in 4 continents, today Fincantieri is the leading Western shipbuilder. It has among its clients the major cruise operators, the Italian and the U.S. Navy, in addition to several foreign navies, and it is partner of some of the main European defense companies within supranational programmes.



-ends-

