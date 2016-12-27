Israel Wants New Strike Weapon for Future War with Hezbollah

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 27, 2016; posted Jan 03, 2017)

TEL AVIV --- Israel could acquire hundreds of new ground-launched tactical strike weapons for use in any future war against Hezbollah, the Lebanese terrorist group. The Israeli government could procure the IMI Systems' Extra rocket and Israel Aerospace Industries’ LORA surface-to-surface missile.



Israel currently operates the Romach artillery rocket, but its range is limited. Israel plans to provide each maneuvering division with a rocket battalion capable of long-range attacks. This new unit would help to reduce the dependence of ground troops on aircraft for support.



Military officials reportedly wanted to enhance the ballistic capabilities of Israeli ground forces to minimize troops' reliance on the country's air might.



