Pilots of Aviation Units of the Russian Aerospace Forces Spent More Than 340,000 Hours in the Air

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; Jan 04, 2017)

Formations and military units of the Russian Aerospace Forces held more than 50 events of operational and combat training, including exercises with long-range and military-transport aviation.



Pilots of aviation units spent more than 340,000 hours in the air, performed about 30,000 bombardments and missile launches, more than 650 sorties.



The Russian Aerospace Forces received more than 350 pieces of armament, military and special hardware, including Su-35S, Su-30SM, Su-34, Ka-52, Mi-28N, Mi-35M, and Mi-8AMTSh aircraft, S-400 and Pantsyr-S air defence missile complexes, and different radar stations.



