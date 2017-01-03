Media Reply to ST's Query on Stolen Ammunition

(Source: Singapore Government; issued Jan 03, 2017)

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regards the theft, loss or unauthorised possession of any ammunition very seriously. The SAF has a rigorous system in place for the issuance, use and recovery of ammunition, including accounting for the issuance and return of ammunition, and conducting checks on servicemen's personal equipment after training activities.



In addition, spot checks are conducted during barrack inspections and when servicemen leave camp. Servicemen are also warned of the custodial sentence accompanying such offences.



For his offence, 3SG(NS) Jared Mok Shi Jie was court-martialled and sentenced to 16 weeks of detention.



