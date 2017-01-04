L3 Wescam Wins Defense Contracts Valued at More Than U.S. $90 Million

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 04, 2017)

BURLINGTON, Ontario -- L3 WESCAM has recently won defense contracts valued at more than U.S. $90 million. The orders will provide a range of MXTM-Series electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) imaging systems to global customers operating in the airborne and maritime domains.



Key contracts include systems for the Royal Thai Navy, the United States Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force, the United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), and the United States Department of Homeland Security.



Royal Thai Navy

Viriyakit (1995) Co., Ltd. of Thailand has awarded L3 WESCAM a contract to supply its MXTM-10MS EO/IR maritime sensor system to the Royal Thai Navy for its Krabi Class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs). Missions will include surveillance patrols, border control, disaster relief operations and natural resources protection. L3 WESCAM’s MX-10MS was chosen based on a technical evaluation and overall system performance. This milestone contract represents L3 WESCAM’s first MX sale in Thailand.



United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC)

L3 WESCAM was contracted to supply AFSOC with MXTM-20D EO/IR designating systems for installation on its AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft. The AC-130J is a fourth-generation gunship chosen to replace the aging AFSOC fleet of AC-130U/W gunships. Its missions will include close air support and air interdiction. With two MX systems per aircraft, L3’s MX-20Ds will be a key component of the AC-130J’s modified Precision Strike Package.



Additional package equipment includes a mission management console, robust communications suite, advanced fire control equipment and precision-guided munitions delivery capability. L3 WESCAM’s MX- Series systems can also be found on additional AFSOC platforms.



United States Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force



L3 was contracted to provide MXTM-20 EO/IR imaging systems to the U.S. Navy for installation on a number of P-8A Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft (MMA). Procured to support both United States and Australian operations, the newly equipped P-8As will support worldwide naval missions conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force. L3 WESCAM has a 20-year history of supporting the U.S. Navy’s MMA missions with MX systems operating on its legacy P-3 aircraft. Additionally, L3 has provided the global maritime patrol community with over 250 operational MX-15, MX-20 and MX-25 systems.



Department of Homeland Security and Airborne Law Enforcement

The demand for L3 WESCAM’s MXTM-10 and MXTM-15 electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Airborne Law Enforcement (ALE) markets has continued to grow in support of time-critical law enforcement missions.



L3 WESCAM has seen an increase in global ALE sales, including many within Canada and throughout the United States. These orders have resulted in over 113 different agencies utilizing L3’s systems across 30 countries. Recent orders have MX-Series systems configured to tactical helicopters, including Bell’s 407 and 406, Eurocopter’s AS350 and EC120, and MD Helicopter’s MD 530. Additionally, MX systems are conducting missions from leading ALE fixed-wing platforms, including Cessna’s 207 and 208, Pilatus’ PC-12 and the Vulcanair P68.



