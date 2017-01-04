Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 04, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $56,656,833 undefinitized contract action order (0034) to an existing basic ordering agreement (FA8620-15-G-4040) for the Spain MQ-9 Exportable Block 5 Procurement program.



Contractor will provide MQ-9 aircraft and its associated equipment. Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2019.



This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales to Spain.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

