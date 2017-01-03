UkrOboronProm Will Manufacture NATO Rifle M16

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Jan 03, 2017)

Ukroboronprom State Enterprise “Ukroboronservis” – in cooperation with American company “Aeroscraft” – will produce small arms by NATO standards in Ukraine. M16 will become the first project.



Such agreements are the result of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the two companies. This was stated during the press conference by Deputy Director General for Aircraft Industry and Operations Volodymyr Korobov, “Aeroscraft” founder Igor Pasternak and the head of the State Enterprise “Ukroboronservis” Serhiy Mykytyuk.



“The first weapon that will be manufactured in Ukraine -in accordance with the pilot project – will be automatic rifle M16 model WAC47. Weapon manufacture in accordance with NATO standards is an important part of the development and reform of the Ukrainian defense industry “- said Serhiy Mykytyuk.



UOP Deputy Director General Volodymyr Korobov noted that the transition to international NATO standards is a part of the reform and development of the domestic defense industry. Six months ago we represented it for the first time, and today we begin production of NATO weapons for Ukrainian army.



Aeroscraft is a well-known company, specializing in manufacture of innovative aircraft, guard towers and small arms.



SE “Ukroboronservis” serves as an authorized by the state special exporter – realizing the interests of Ukraine in the field of export and import of products and services of military-technical and special use. The enterprise also has manufacturing facilities and carries out repair, restoration and modernization of weapons and military equipment in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The SC “UkrOboronProm” actively cooperates with companies from NATO-countries and mplements international standards at UOP enterprises. 70% of UOP enterprises-participants are certified in accordance with ISO 9001 and system of quality assurance AQAP 2000 is implemented at UOP enterprises.



-ends-

