In 2016 Kyiv Armored Plant Transferred New BTR-3 to the Army

(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Jan 05, 2017)

In 2016 Ukroboronprom manufactured more than 50 armoured carriers BTR-3 for Ukrainian soldiers.



These new armored vehicles – equipped with modern combat modules with a powerful gun armament and missile munitions – increased the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard.



During 2016 the plant repaired about 140 armored vehicles and other heavy equipment. Most vehicles were repaired by repair crews that restored military equipment directly in the ATO area.



The state enterprise “Kyiv Armored Plant” this year completed arrangement of a completely new plant for production of hulls for BTR-3. For this purpose the enterprise organized a modern assemble-welding production.



Due to the new stage of production the plant has an opportunity to increase manufacture, reduce costs and lay a new technological potential of the enterprise.



This is another important step in the development of armored vehicles of domestic production.



