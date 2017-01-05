Major Military Weapons and Military Equipment Released in 2016

(Source: People's Daily Online; issued Jan 05, 2017)

The year 2016 saw great strides for the Chinese military, with numerous achievements related to weaponry and equipment. Below are some of the standout weapons and equipment that were introduced in 2016.



J-20 stealth fighter

A J-20 stealth fighter made its debut on Nov. 1 at Sanzao Airport in Zuhai, at the 11th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition. The J-20 has filled a hole in the Chinese air force. It is expected to boost the fighting capacity of the Chinese air force, and help fulfill the mission of safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.



Y-20 transport aircraft

The Y-20 military transport aircraft officially joined the People's Liberation Army Air Force in July. With a maximum take-off weight of 200 tons, the Y-20 is ideal for transporting cargo and personnel over long distances, even under extreme weather conditions. The domestically designed and developed Y-20 made its debut at the 2014 China Air Show, earning the nickname "Fat Lady" for its large size. It currently ranks fifth in terms of overall strength.



Liaoning aircraft carrier

In formation with several destroyers and frigates, the Liaoning participated in reconnaissance, early warning, air interception, sea assault, air defense and anti-missile exercises. Carrying live ammunition, several batches of J-15 carrier-based aircraft performed strike exercises.



Sea plane AG600

The AG600 is by far the world's largest amphibian aircraft, about the size of a Boeing 737. As the world's largest sea plane, it can be used to fight forest fires and perform marine rescues. With a maximum take-off weight of 53.5 tons, the aircraft is able to take in 12 tons of water in just 20 seconds.



Type-96B tank

The Type-96B tank is a pillar of China's tank force. Several of the tanks were sent to take part in the Masters of Automobile and Tank Hardware competition at the Alabino training range in Moscow. The handsome, sturdy and durable tanks made a lasting impression during the competition.



2016 China Air Show

The 2016 air show in Zhuhai served as an excellent platform to showcase new Chinese military equipment. Many new pieces were introduced during the air show. Among them was the CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missile, whose wide application scope can be used to improve naval capabilities.



YLC-8B Anti-Stealth Radar, a 3-D surveillance radar that belongs to the fourth generation of domestically produced remote air intelligence radars, was also exhibited at the Zhuhai Air Show. The Rainbow No. 5 UAV, type VT－2 and VT－4 tanks made their debuts at the show as well.



