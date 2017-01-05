UK and France Tighten Ties on Tech Projects

(Source: British Army; issued Jan 05, 2017)

UK-France defence collaboration becomes more closely tied with the key signing of a new agreement to enable the next phase of the Unmanned Combat Air System (UCAS) programme and further support for Ajax and Warrior armoured vehicles.



The Demonstration Programme will develop two full-scale versatile and world-class UCAS operational demonstrators by 2025. These demonstrators will be used for operational test and evaluation work over the following 5-10 years and could serve as the basis for a future operational capability beyond 2030.



UK-French defence cooperation has led to the integration of the Case Telescoped Cannon (CTC) onto the Army’s new multi-role AJAX armoured vehicle and the Warrior infantry fighting vehicle Ajax and Warrior, while France is integrating it onto the Jaguar armoured vehicle.



'Commitment to innovation'



On signing the agreement with her French Counterpart, Minister for Defence Procurement Harriett Baldwin MP said:



“In an uncertain world, working with international partners and allies is more important than ever and I am delighted that our teams, working with British and French industry partners, are making good progress on these ambitious bilateral programmes.



“With a rising Defence budget, and a £178 billion equipment plan, our commitment to innovation and collaboration will deliver a safer and more prosperous Britain.”



The CT Cannon is a great example of bilateral cooperation leading to improved capability for our armed forces. The CT Cannon is smaller and lighter than conventional weapons of similar calibres, providing unrivalled punch for its size. The unique cylindrical CT ammunition design takes up less space than similar systems and is easier to select and load for automatic handling systems.



As a result of the progress made on the programme, the UK and France have signed a contract with CTA International. The contract is to cover technical support matters of the qualified CTCA equipment, and is for three years with options to extend for a further 2 years.



