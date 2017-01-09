France Chooses Safran to Design An Improved Version of the Global Navigation System for Its Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBN)

(Source: Safran E&D; issued Jan 09, 2017)

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France --- The French defense procurement agency DGA has chosen Safran Electronics & Defense to design, develop and build an improved version of its global navigation system now used on the country’s Triomphant class ballistic missile nuclear submarines (SNLE).



The new version capitalizes on extensive feedback from the current laser gyro-based navigation systems. It will incorporate new technologies to deliver even higher performance than the current system, the first to eliminate the need for electrostatically suspended gyroscopes (ESG), which were traditionally used for navigation on strategic platforms.



To date, Safran has supplied inertial navigation systems for more than 500 surface ships from around the world, along with over 70 submarines, both nuclear and conventional. A number of modern front-line units are equipped with Safran’s navigation systems, including the new Barracuda class nuclear attack submarines.



The European leader in navigation systems, Safran has developed proven expertise in all inertial navigation technologies (mechanical, laser, fiber-optic, vibrating and MEMS), with more than 60 years of experience in providing navigation systems for both civil and military customers operating in all environments (land, air, sea, space).





