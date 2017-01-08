Elbit Systems Brazilian Subsidiary, Ares, Awarded an Approximately $100 Million Framework Contract to Supply Remote Controlled Weapon Stations

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Jan 08, 2017)

Elbit’s Brazilian subsidiary has won a contract to produce remote-controlled machine-gun stations for the Brazilian army’s new Guarani six-wheeled armored personnel carriers. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that a Brazilian subsidiary, Ares Aeroespacial e Defesa S.A. (Ares), was awarded a framework contract, in a total value of approximately $100 million, to supply 12.7/7.62 mm Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) to the Brazilian Army. The contract includes associated equipment and services. The RCWS, named REMAX, will be supplied over a five-year period. An initial production order, valued at approximately $7.5 million, has been received.



Specifically designed by Ares to meet Brazilian Army requirements as part of the VBTP program, Ares' REMAX systems have been successfully tested and fielded in Brazilian Army Guarani 6X6 vehicles. REMAX is a stabilized weapon station for 12.7/7.62 mm machine guns and will be used in armored vehicles and logistics vehicles utilized in combat for troop transport, border patrol and peace keeping missions.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems said: “Brazil is a very important market for Elbit Systems and we are pleased to be awarded a follow-on contract for the supply of REMAX to the Brazilian Army, attesting to the customer’s satisfaction from the previous award. We have witnessed a growing demand for RCWS all over the world and we trust that further customers will follow and acquire our advanced and mature weapon stations”.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



-ends-

