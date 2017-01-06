USAF Issues RFP for Fighter Aircraft Laser Weapon (excerpt)

(Source: IHS Jane's International Defence Review; posted Jan 06, 2017)

By Gareth Jennings

LONDON --- The US Air Force (USAF) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) related to its efforts to field a laser-based self-protection system for its tactical combat aircraft.The RFP, posted by the Air Force Research Laboratory, Directed Energy Directorate, Laser Division (AFRL/RDL) on the Federal Business Opportunities (FedBizOpps) website on 5 January, seeks research proposals for the service's Laser Advancements for Next-generation Compact Environments (LANCE) project, which is geared at integrating a defensive laser weapon aboard current and future fighter-sized aircraft."The objective of LANCE is to perform research and development activities necessary to design, fabricate, and deliver a reliable, ruggedised high-power laser (with excellent beam quality and compact design) for integration within an aerodynamic integrating structure for use during flight testing on tactical aircraft for self-defence research during Phase II of the Self-protect High Energy Laser Demonstrator (SHiELD) Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD)," the solicitation said.At this stage the AFRL/RDL is seeking innovative research and development solutions to advance state-of-the-art laser technologies, to demonstrate performance, and to assess the operational utility of a compact, ruggedised, high-power laser in all potential inbound threat geometries on a tactical aircraft flying in transonic through potentially supersonic regimes.The scope of the research and development includes development, design, fabrication, and documentation of a novel laser subsystem that fits within the demanding size and mass constraints of the SHiELD aerodynamic integrating structure. The laser will be housed in a supersonic flight-capable pod to be developed under the Laser Pod Research and Development (LPRD) contract. (end of excerpt)-ends-